Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Woori Bank (WF) Share Price

News stories about Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Woori Bank earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.658884418314 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Woori Bank (WF) opened at 46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. Woori Bank has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Finance Holdings Co, Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals.

