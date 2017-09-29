Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Share Price

News headlines about Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buffalo Wild Wings earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.37035300607 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buffalo Wild Wings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ BWLD) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,130 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.86. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.68 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Buffalo Wild Wings’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.71 per share, with a total value of $998,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-buffalo-wild-wings-bwld-share-price.html.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.