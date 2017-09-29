Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8807972728927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded down 0.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,230 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.30 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.87% and a negative net margin of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lonnel Coats purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development.

