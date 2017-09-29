Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Actuant Corporation (ATU) Share Price

Press coverage about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Actuant Corporation earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.6789010726557 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ATU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC upgraded Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Actuant Corporation from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Actuant Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE ATU) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 660,346 shares. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The firm’s market cap is $1.52 billion.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Actuant Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

About Actuant Corporation

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

