Social Reality’s (SRAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Social Reality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ SRAX) traded up 5.79% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 470,511 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $16.13 million. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

