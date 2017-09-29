Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) in a research report released on Monday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMIN. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($23.27) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.92) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,775 ($23.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.38 ($21.05).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN) opened at 1580.00 on Monday. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,358.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,593.78. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.25 billion.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 94.20 ($1.27) by GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Smiths Group plc had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of GBX 328 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smiths Group plc will post $94.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group plc’s previous dividend of $13.55.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £6,654.64 ($8,949.22).

About Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

