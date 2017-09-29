Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smc Corp Spon (NASDAQ:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Smc Corp Spon alerts:

Shares of Smc Corp Spon (SMCAY) traded down 1.34% on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. Smc Corp Spon has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/smc-corp-spon-smcay-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smc Corp Spon (SMCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smc Corp Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smc Corp Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.