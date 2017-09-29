Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Director Christopher R. Kirkland Sells 33,009 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 33,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $1,829,028.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 81,582 shares of the company traded hands. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Get Simmons First National Corporation alerts:

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Simmons First National Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Director Christopher R. Kirkland Sells 33,009 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/simmons-first-national-corporation-sfnc-director-christopher-r-kirkland-sells-33009-shares-of-stock.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation in the second quarter worth $477,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation in the second quarter worth $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 1,063.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.