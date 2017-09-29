Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.9628751085037 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Silicon Motion Technology Corporation alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) traded up 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 199,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/silicon-motion-technology-corporation-simo-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.