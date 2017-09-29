Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €145.00 by S&P Global

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €145.00 ($172.62) target price by analysts at S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.50 ($150.60) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. set a €134.00 ($159.52) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank Ag set a €121.00 ($144.05) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research GmbH set a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €136.00 ($161.90) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens AG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.31 ($155.13).

Siemens AG (SIE) opened at 118.199 on Wednesday. Siemens AG has a 1-year low of €98.00 and a 1-year high of €133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of €96.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.15.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

