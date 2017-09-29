Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/shufro-rose-co-llc-trims-stake-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 52.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.