Shrotriya Rajesh C Md Declares Ownership of 8.9% Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Shrotriya Rajesh C Md

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

revealed that they own a 8.9% stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Friday, September 29th. The investor owns 8,912,140 shares of the stock worth about $120,224,769. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

Shrotriya Rajesh C Md

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Dr. Shrotriya owns securities of the Company for investment and compensatory purposes.

Other than any shares or other securities of the Company that Dr. Shrotriya may receive as compensation from the Company, Dr. Shrotriya does not presently have any definitive plan that relates to or would result in any of the items listed under (A) – (J) of this item. In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Dr. Shrotriya has an active role in the Company’s management and therefore, may have general knowledge about one or more of the items listed under (A) – (J) of this item.

CUSIP No. 84763A 10 8 13D/A Page 4 of 5

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 874,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 733,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,679,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 502,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 463,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shrotriya Rajesh C Md Declares Ownership of 8.9% Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/shrotriya-rajesh-c-md-declares-ownership-of-8-9-stake-in-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) traded up 1.9489% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.7529. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,501 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.