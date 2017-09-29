Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $375.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective (up from $312.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $316.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.46.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) traded up 0.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $357.11. 492,046 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.83. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $239.48 and a 12-month high of $363.98.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,591,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,506,000 after buying an additional 315,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,472,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,920,720,000 after buying an additional 204,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,264,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,887,000 after buying an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,054,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,109,000 after buying an additional 621,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,731,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

