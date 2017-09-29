SGS Ltd (SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SGS Ltd (NASDAQ:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGS (SGSOY) opened at 23.92 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63.

About SGS

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Inspection comprises checking the condition and weight of traded goods at transshipment, quality and quantity control, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Testing services are provided through a global network of testing facilities and test the quality, safety and performance of products against health, safety and regulatory standards.

