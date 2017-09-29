SG Americas Securities LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums Inc. alerts:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) opened at 42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.57 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-101000-stake-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar.html.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.