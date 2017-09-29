Senvest Capital Inc (SEC) Insider George Malikotsis Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) insider George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$234.00, for a total value of C$23,400.00.

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc (SEC) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. Senvest Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $625.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

About Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Inc, formerly Sensormatic Electronics Canada Limited, is a Canada-based holding company with interests in investment management and direct investing in public securities and private investments. The Company and its subsidiaries hold investments in equity and real estate holdings that are located in the United States.

