SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 70.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE SEAS) opened at 13.44 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $567,312.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,556,869 shares of company stock worth $20,621,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

