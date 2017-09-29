Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.36. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,408,478 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The stock’s market cap is $186.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 36.3% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,089,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 2,004.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 23.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,977 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

