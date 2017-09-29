SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of SciClone Pharmaceuticals worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) opened at 11.15 on Friday. SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $581.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.76.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SciClone Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hong Zhao sold 30,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lan Xie sold 10,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About SciClone Pharmaceuticals

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company’s business is focused primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.

