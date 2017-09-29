Schroders plc (SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.10) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,580 ($48.14) price target for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.34) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Schroders plc to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($43.03) to GBX 2,975 ($40.01) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,387 ($45.55) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,450 ($46.40) to GBX 3,593 ($48.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,378.73 ($45.44).

Schroders plc (SDR) opened at 3330.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 9.17 billion. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,621.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,522.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,375.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,218.24.

Schroders plc Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

