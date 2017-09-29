Schroder Investment Management Group Maintains Holdings in Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)

Schroder Investment Management Group continued to hold its position in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Approach Resources worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 412.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 157,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Approach Resources Inc. alerts:

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) opened at 2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Approach Resources Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $221.03 million.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. Approach Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Schroder Investment Management Group Maintains Holdings in Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/schroder-investment-management-group-maintains-holdings-in-approach-resources-inc-arex.html.

AREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Approach Resources in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Approach Resources Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.