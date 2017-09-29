Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $247,000 in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Stock

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cpcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cpcm LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. BidaskClub raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) opened at 53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.14. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $530,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 1,788 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $94,835.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 872,606 shares in the company, valued at $46,283,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

