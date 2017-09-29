Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC were worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 82.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 176,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ryanair Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.56 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair Holdings PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) traded up 1.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 308,213 shares. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

