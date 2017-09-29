Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,348 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 522,373 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 4.5708% on Friday, reaching $8.8676. The company had a trading volume of 234,079 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $300.55 million. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock worth $699,965. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

