Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $137,000 Position in Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (LORL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loral Space and Communications were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space and Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ LORL) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 10,559 shares of the stock traded hands. Loral Space and Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Loral Space and Communications Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc, which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world.

