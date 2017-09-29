Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $125,000 Holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of SeaChange International worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,776 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 604,406 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,485,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) traded up 0.3646% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.7801. 69,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm’s market cap is $98.65 million. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 54.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

