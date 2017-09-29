Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $2.60 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 87,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) traded up 0.2581% on Friday, reaching $153.6756. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089,438 shares. The stock has a market cap of $793.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.4473 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS AG set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.96.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $5,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,098,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,930 shares of company stock valued at $69,008,577. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

