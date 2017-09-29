Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 66,684 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (REV) Stock

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 66,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $1,335,680.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) opened at 27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Revlon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company’s market cap is $1.45 billion.

Get Revlon Inc. alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Revlon had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/ronald-o-perelman-acquires-66684-shares-of-revlon-inc-rev-stock.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REV. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Revlon in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.