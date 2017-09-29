Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE ROK) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. 283,026 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,067,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,568,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,410.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. United Bank VA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank VA now owns 12,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

