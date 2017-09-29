Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Chemed Corp. (CHE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed Corp. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 88.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 195.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corp. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,070,000 after buying an additional 125,018 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE CHE) opened at 197.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09. Chemed Corp. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $415.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.56 million. Chemed Corp. had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 4.16%. Chemed Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corp. will post $8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Chemed Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Chemed Corp. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Chemed Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on Chemed Corp. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,801 shares in the company, valued at $34,961,809.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $197,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

