Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) opened at 53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $614.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $48.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $125,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $210,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

