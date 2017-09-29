Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ RTTR) traded down 28.0751% on Tuesday, reaching $0.3561. 4,280,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.25 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 259.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,046 shares during the quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

