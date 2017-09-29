Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,486.50 ($46.89) and last traded at GBX 3,473 ($46.71). 3,563,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,953,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,417 ($45.95).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,000 ($53.79) to GBX 4,100 ($55.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 4,000 ($53.79) target price on Rio Tinto plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,000 ($53.79) to GBX 4,200 ($56.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,791.25 ($50.99).

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.27 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,570.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,303.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 83.13 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

In other Rio Tinto plc news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,501 ($47.08) per share, for a total transaction of £385.11 ($517.90). Also, insider W Sam H. Laidlaw purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($45.99) per share, with a total value of £256,500 ($344,943.52).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

