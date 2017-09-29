Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,133 Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Greenlight Reinsurance worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) opened at 21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.04. Greenlight Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlight Reinsurance news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $39,921.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,677.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $37,742.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,546 shares of company stock worth $170,771. 21.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,133 Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-1133-shares-of-greenlight-reinsurance-ltd-glre.html.

Greenlight Reinsurance Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.