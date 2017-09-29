Rhumbline Advisers Has $780,000 Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of EZCORP worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ EZPW) opened at 10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.95. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.10 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

