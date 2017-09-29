Rhumbline Advisers Has $759,000 Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Daktronics worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,431,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 176,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,059,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Mulligan sold 37,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $492,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) opened at 10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Daktronics’s payout ratio is 96.56%.

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

