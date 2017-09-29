Reviewing VeriSign (VRSN) and The Competition

VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) is one of 196 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VeriSign to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VeriSign and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 3 0 0 2.00 VeriSign Competitors 1004 5164 7754 221 2.51

VeriSign presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.79%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 2.34%. Given VeriSign’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.15 billion $747.69 million 28.78 VeriSign Competitors $2.14 billion $365.31 million 16.24

VeriSign’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VeriSign. VeriSign is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 39.92% -36.99% 18.95% VeriSign Competitors -23.55% -65.73% -4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign competitors beat VeriSign on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS). Security Services provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection Services and Managed DNS Services. DDoS Protection Services supports online business continuity by providing monitoring and mitigation services against DDoS attacks. Managed DNS Services is a hosting service that delivers DNS resolution for the availability of Web-based systems.

