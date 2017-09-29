Reviewing Semtech Corporation (SMTC) & Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech Corporation and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation $574.15 million 4.33 $116.22 million $0.95 39.53 Tower Semiconductor $1.34 billion 2.25 $417.31 million $1.95 15.77

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech Corporation. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech Corporation has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech Corporation and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semtech Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Semtech Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semtech Corporation is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Semtech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Semtech Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech Corporation and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 11.00% 11.77% 7.06% Tower Semiconductor 14.53% 28.28% 14.32%

About Semtech Corporation

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. Applications for the industrial market include video broadcast studio equipment, automated meter reading, wireless charging, military and aerospace, medical, security systems, automotive, Internet of Things, industrial and home automation, and video security and surveillance. Enterprise computing end-markets include desktops, notebooks, servers, graphic boards, printers, datacenter related equipment and passive optical networks. Communications end-market applications include wireless base stations, carrier networks, switches and routers, cable modems, signal conditioners and wireless local area network.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company’s ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.

