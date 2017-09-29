Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) & Its Peers

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE: SDR) is one of 245 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Mississippian Trust II to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 370.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $15.52 million N/A 5.58 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Competitors $1.42 billion $613.43 million 20.06

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 74.71% 13.88% 13.88% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Competitors -445.92% 2.63% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Competitors 1577 7914 12250 270 2.51

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.80%. Given SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s peers have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II peers beat SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a statutory trust. The royalty interests conveyed by SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SandRidge) from its interests in certain properties in the Mississippian formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas and held by the Trust are referred to as the Royalty Interests. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The Royalty Interests entitle the Trust to receive approximately 80% of the proceeds from the sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production attributable to SandRidge’s net revenue interest in approximately 50 wells producing and over 10 additional wells awaiting (together, the Initial Wells), and over 70% of the proceeds from the sale of oil, natural gas and NGL production attributable to SandRidge’s net revenue interest in approximately 200 horizontal oil and natural gas development wells drilled (the Trust Development Wells) within an area of mutual interest (AMI).

