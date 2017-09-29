Reviewing Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) and Its Rivals

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) is one of 28 public companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gibraltar Industries to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $958.80 million $109.22 million 43.59 Gibraltar Industries Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 34.65

Gibraltar Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries. Gibraltar Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gibraltar Industries Competitors 331 969 1014 36 2.32

Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 2.38% 10.14% 5.09% Gibraltar Industries Competitors -1,550.91% 3.59% 2.20%

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment services residential housing construction and residential repair and remodeling activity with products including roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roof ventilation accessories. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment focuses on a range of markets, including industrial and commercial construction, automotive, airports and energy and power generation markets with products. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment focuses on the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking systems and commercial, institutional and retail greenhouse structures.

