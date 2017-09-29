Reviewing CommScope Holding (COMM) & ADTRAN (ADTN)

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommScope Holding and ADTRAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding $4.78 billion 1.34 $1.08 billion $1.21 27.45 ADTRAN $686.83 million 1.67 $53.98 million $0.82 29.27

CommScope Holding has higher revenue and earnings than ADTRAN. CommScope Holding is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CommScope Holding shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CommScope Holding does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope Holding and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding 4.96% 33.38% 6.65% ADTRAN 5.68% 8.39% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CommScope Holding and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding 0 5 8 0 2.62 ADTRAN 0 2 4 0 2.67

CommScope Holding currently has a consensus target price of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given CommScope Holding’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CommScope Holding is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Risk & Volatility

CommScope Holding has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommScope Holding beats ADTRAN on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope Holding

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions. The Company’s solutions are found in the venues and outdoor spaces, including in data centers and buildings of all shapes, sizes and complexities; at wireless cell sites; in telecom central offices and cable head ends; in fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) deployments, and in airports, trains and tunnels. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers in over 100 countries through a network of more than 30 manufacturing and distribution facilities located around the globe. Its customers include global telecommunication operators and enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises and multi-system operators (MSOs).

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world. It provides a full-range of network implementation, maintenance and managed services. Its solutions include Access & Aggregation, Customer Devices, and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation solutions are used by communications service providers (CSPs) to connect their network infrastructure to their subscribers. The portfolio of ADTRAN solutions within Access & Aggregation category includes a range of modular or fixed physical form factors designed to deliver the technology and economic fit based on the target subscriber density and environmental conditions.

