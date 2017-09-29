Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) Director James E. Duffy Sells 2,500 Shares

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) Director James E. Duffy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $76,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE REN) traded down 1.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 204,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $661.49 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Resolute Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $49.14.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Resolute Energy Corporation will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 123,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $367,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $285,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 77.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 667,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 291,195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REN shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Resolute Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Resolute Energy Corporation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.99.

Resolute Energy Corporation Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

