Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ INO) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 802,126 shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company’s market capitalization is $572.04 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 153.46%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

