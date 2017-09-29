Renewi PLC (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renewi PLC from GBX 115 ($1.55) to GBX 100 ($1.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Renewi PLC from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 88 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Renewi PLC alerts:

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) opened at 99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 791.84 million. Renewi PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 78.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 107.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/renewi-plc-rwi-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

In other Renewi PLC news, insider Marina Wyatt purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($13,259.82).

Renewi PLC Company Profile

Renewi plc, formerly Shanks Group plc, is a waste-to-product company. The Company operates through five business divisions: Netherlands Commercial, Belgium Commercial, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams and Municipal. The Netherlands Commercial division is engaged in collecting, sorting, treating and recycling commercial and household waste in the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.