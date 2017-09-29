Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Regal Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded down 2.410% on Thursday, hitting $15.995. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,061 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.851 and a beta of 0.96. Regal Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Regal Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Entertainment Group will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Regal Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Regal Entertainment Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Bell, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,619.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ownby bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,204.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 242,500 shares of company stock worth $641,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 183,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

