Redwood Capital Management LLC Maintains Holdings in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Redwood Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 95,959 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Redwood Capital Management LLC Maintains Holdings in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/redwood-capital-management-llc-maintains-holdings-in-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ AAL) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 1,933,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $54.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, EVP Elise R. Eberwein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.