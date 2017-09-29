Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $7,705,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Redwood Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. NXP Semiconductors N.V. comprises approximately 0.8% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $112.96. 379,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $113.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

