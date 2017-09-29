Realty Income Corporation (O) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $188,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE O) opened at 57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.31. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.86 million. Realty Income Corporation had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income Corporation’s previous oct 17 dividend of $0.21. Realty Income Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 217.09%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Realty Income Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

About Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

