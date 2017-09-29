Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 77,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Raytheon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Raytheon by 13.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $90,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,386.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock worth $930,651. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. Raytheon Company has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

