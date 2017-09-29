Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 494.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,264,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,209,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,120 shares of company stock worth $930,651 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 184.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.58. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $186.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

